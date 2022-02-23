Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $805.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

