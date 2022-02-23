Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of ChannelAdvisor worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

