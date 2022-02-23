Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $692.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

