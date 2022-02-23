Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,626 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 244.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 61,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

