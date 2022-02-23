Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,025 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of HUTCHMED worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.