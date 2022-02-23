Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 575,809 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Aeva Technologies worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,076,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,214,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

