Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Mission Produce worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

