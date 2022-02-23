Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Century Aluminum worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

