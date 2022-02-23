Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Forma Therapeutics worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

FMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

