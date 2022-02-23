Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Forma Therapeutics worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.
Forma Therapeutics Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.