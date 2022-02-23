Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Daqo New Energy worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

