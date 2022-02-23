Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,609 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

