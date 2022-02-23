Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,609 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period.
NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.90.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.