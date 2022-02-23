Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Hawkins worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hawkins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Hawkins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

HWKN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

