Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,391 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Blucora worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blucora Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
