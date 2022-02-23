George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.09 per share for the quarter.
George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 billion.
Shares of TSE WN opened at C$135.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.80. The company has a market cap of C$20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 45.35. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WN shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.43.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
