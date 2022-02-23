German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $295,440.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

