Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.
Shares of GTY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 419,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
