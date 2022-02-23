Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 419,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

