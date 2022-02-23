Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.48

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09.
Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
