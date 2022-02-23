GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.50

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.50 and last traded at C$36.11, with a volume of 144424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.07.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.93%.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.