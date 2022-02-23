GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 21.4%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

