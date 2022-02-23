GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 21.4%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.
GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)
