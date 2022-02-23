GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $18.10

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.40. GH Research shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $22,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

