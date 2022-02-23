Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$26.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.62. 583,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,731. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

