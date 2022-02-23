Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Gap Up to $38.39

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.39, but opened at $40.51. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 47,230 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.
About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
