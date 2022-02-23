Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.