Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $6.03 on Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00015962 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $85.64 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109885 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

