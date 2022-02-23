Glanbia plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLAPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

