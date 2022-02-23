Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 426.85 ($5.81) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 442.35 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

