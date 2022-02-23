Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.61

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 359473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,404.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

