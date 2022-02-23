Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.58

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 98 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

