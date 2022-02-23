Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
GSL stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
