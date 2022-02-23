Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 1%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

