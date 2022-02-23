Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 356,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 594,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.
