Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 19,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 23,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.