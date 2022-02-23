Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $69,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

