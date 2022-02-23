Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 753,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 769,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

