Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.