Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce $505.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.47 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

