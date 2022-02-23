Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
