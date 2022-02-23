Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.