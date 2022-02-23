Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $15.43

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.37. Golar LNG shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 6,980 shares trading hands.
GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
