Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $15.43

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.37. Golar LNG shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 6,980 shares trading hands.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

