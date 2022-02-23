Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.34

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 314770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,033,000 after buying an additional 330,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

