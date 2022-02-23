Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 126,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 93,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,950. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

