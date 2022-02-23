Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 18,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 22,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,356,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.