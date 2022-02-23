Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,463 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 213.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 152,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.