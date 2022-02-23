Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 275,151 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 333.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,151 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

