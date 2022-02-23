Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 56,469 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 344.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of SDOW stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.