Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 33.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

