Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 129,827 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

