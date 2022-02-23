Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,463 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kadant worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kadant by 33.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.77 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

