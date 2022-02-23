Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Zymergen worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,438,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,035 shares of company stock worth $561,546 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

