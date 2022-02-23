Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 680,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a PE ratio of 263.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

