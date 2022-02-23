Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.